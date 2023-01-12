JUST IN
India looking at bigger ambitions in trade with US, says Piyush Goyal
India, US to create a working group on 'resilient trade' under TPF

There will also be discussion on issues such as digitisation of Customs procedures and strengthening the resilience of global supply chains in critical sectors

US India relations  | trade | India trade policy

Shreya Nandi  |  New Delhi 

India and the US have decided to create a working group on ‘resilient trade’ under the Trade Policy Forum (TPF), where both nations will initially focus on new-age trade issues, such as environment protection, promotion of labour rights, and sustainable lifestyle.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 20:57 IST

