India will remain a coal-dependent economy well into the future

Pollution be damned, we didn’t contribute. We need coal to grow. This was, in essence, India’s position at COP26, if you eliminate the far-into-the-future targets and the diplomat-speak about climate change.

India needs coal — it is dependent on the cheap, reliable power it provides, on the jobs coal offers and on the trillions of rupees in cess, taxes, royalties and rents. More importantly, the mineral is available in our backyards and we don’t have to go looking for it in West Asia. In short, it’s easily available, gives us control over prices and there is ...