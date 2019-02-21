India will stop flow of 'eastern' river waters to Pakistan, says Gadkari

India will stop its share of river waters which flow into Pakistan, said union minister on Thursday, speaking after an attack in killed 40 paramilitary soldiers seven days ago.

India blames for the attack by the terrorist group on a convoy of the (CRPF).

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in and Punjab," said Gadkari on Twitter.

Gadkari, who holds the water resoures ministry, spoke about projects on the Ravi, Ujh and rivers to stop flow to