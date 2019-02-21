India will stop flow of 'eastern' river waters to Pakistan, says Gadkari

JUST IN
India will stop its share of river waters which flow into Pakistan, said union minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, speaking after an attack in Jammu and Kashmir killed 40 paramilitary soldiers seven days ago.

"Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab," said Gadkari on Twitter.

Gadkari, who holds the water resoures ministry, spoke about projects on the Ravi, Ujh and Beas rivers to stop flow to Pakistan.
