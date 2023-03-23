Indian banks resilient; AT1 bond market to remain unaffected: Report

-
ALSO READ
What are AT1 bonds, and why are Credit Suisse's worth $17 bn now wiped out?
SBI board approves Rs 10,000-cr AT1 bonds offering to support biz growth
Canara Bank to raise Rs 3,000 cr in AT1, tier-II capital in H2FY23
UBS takes over Credit Suisse: Everything you need to know about the crisis
Weak financials, shaky management: What's wrong at Credit Suisse?
-
Indian banks are going ahead with their plans to issue additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, Financial Express (FE) has reported. The decision is significant given the recent turbulence global banks have faced, resulting in regulators writing off billions of dollars of AT-1 bonds. The case in focus is Credit Suisse, whose AT1 bonds worth $17 billion were written off.
While Indian banks may not find it difficult to sell their bonds, experts believe that the cost of issuing them may not remain unaffected. In other words, lenders must cough up more interest rates to attract buyers.
Quoting Ritesh Bhusari, DGM, Treasury, South Indian Bank, the report said that private banks might find it harder to raise capital using AT-1 bonds. Also, issuing them will cost more. Bhusari added that large private banks' issuances would be marginally impacted, but small private banks' costs may rise significantly.
Notably, Punjab National Bank (PNB) is preparing to raise Rs 2,000 crore using AT1 bonds on March 24 at a coupon of 8.50 per cent. These bonds have a rating of "AA+", as issued by India Ratings. CARE Ratings has issued "AA" ratings for the same. This would be the first issue of AT1 bonds offered by a large Indian bank after the Credit Suisse pandemonium.
Experts have said that these bonds will attract a lot of buyers, given the reputation of the lenders combined with attractive returns. AT1 bonds have a 100-year maturity period, which is why they are called perpetual in nature.
During FY23, the FE report said that HDFC Bank was the only private sector lender that raised capital using AT-1 bonds.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 10:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU