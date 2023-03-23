JUST IN
PM Modi's green dream at risk as Indian renewables hit by headwinds
India's Feb crude oil imports jump 8% as demand hits over 2 decade high
Indo-Pacific economic framework for prosperity to deepen development: Govt
MoU exchanged for setting up nation's first PM MITRA Park in Tamil Nadu
India participates in the US-led IPEF negotiating round in Bali
Large CPSEs spent 85% of capex target by February: Finance Ministry
Centre sets 2030 as target to become global hub for green shipping
Five firms make the PLI cut to manufacture hydrogen-powered vehicles
Retail inflation magnified? Reserve Bank cites NSO methodology
IOC to invest Rs 61,077 cr in petchem complex at Paradip, Odisha
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
PM Modi's green dream at risk as Indian renewables hit by headwinds
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian banks resilient; AT1 bond market to remain unaffected: Report

During FY23, HDFC Bank was the only private sector lender that raised capital using AT1 bonds

Topics
at1 bonds | Credit Suisse | HDFC Bank

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

PNB, Punjab national bank
Representative image

Indian banks are going ahead with their plans to issue additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, Financial Express (FE) has reported. The decision is significant given the recent turbulence global banks have faced, resulting in regulators writing off billions of dollars of AT-1 bonds. The case in focus is Credit Suisse, whose AT1 bonds worth $17 billion were written off.

While Indian banks may not find it difficult to sell their bonds, experts believe that the cost of issuing them may not remain unaffected. In other words, lenders must cough up more interest rates to attract buyers.

Quoting Ritesh Bhusari, DGM, Treasury, South Indian Bank, the report said that private banks might find it harder to raise capital using AT-1 bonds. Also, issuing them will cost more. Bhusari added that large private banks' issuances would be marginally impacted, but small private banks' costs may rise significantly.

Notably, Punjab National Bank (PNB) is preparing to raise Rs 2,000 crore using AT1 bonds on March 24 at a coupon of 8.50 per cent. These bonds have a rating of "AA+", as issued by India Ratings. CARE Ratings has issued "AA" ratings for the same. This would be the first issue of AT1 bonds offered by a large Indian bank after the Credit Suisse pandemonium.

Experts have said that these bonds will attract a lot of buyers, given the reputation of the lenders combined with attractive returns. AT1 bonds have a 100-year maturity period, which is why they are called perpetual in nature.

During FY23, the FE report said that HDFC Bank was the only private sector lender that raised capital using AT-1 bonds.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on at1 bonds

First Published: Thu, March 23 2023. 10:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.