Indian cruises continue sail unperturbed amid coronavirus outbreak

Even as the global cruise industry faces a crisis after the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the domestic cruise segment continues unperturbed. “The season starting October has seen no cancellations so far and out of 243 pre-bookings, 220 cruise callings have already taken place.

Business has, in fact, been smooth,” Yashodhan A Wanage, deputy chairman of Mumbai Port, told Business Standard. The Indian cruise season typically runs from October through May with the final month being the busiest because of vacations. “All the cruises coming are pre-bookings and no ...