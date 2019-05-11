Indian firms are most optimistic about trade, economic growth: Stuart Tait

At a time when the chances of a US-China trade deal look slim and the global economic growth is tepid, intra-Asia trade is increasing, driven by Chinese consumption, according to Stuart Tait, regional head of commercial banking, Asia-Pacific at HSBC. In an interview with Anup Roy, Tait says Indian companies are most optimistic about trade and economic growth.

Edited excerpts: How is the US-China trade tension panning out in Asia? As far as our customers are concerned, trade within Asia remains strong. Companies continue to invest, but inevitably they are looking more closely at ...