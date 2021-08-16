Indian fuel sales' recovery largely intact as Delta variant ravages Asia

-
ALSO READ
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices hiked again; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged, here are the prices in your city today
Petrol, diesel prices unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
-
Indian fuel consumption recovery largely held up in the first half of August, a rare positive for oil demand as the delta virus variant led to curbs on movement in other Asian markets including China.
Gasoline sales rose 3.7% in Aug. 1 to 15 from the same period in 2019, prior to the pandemic, according to preliminary data from India’s three biggest fuel retailers. Sales of diesel, meanwhile, fell 8% from 2019, an improvement from July when they were down 11%. The two fuels account for more than half of all sales of petroleum products in the country.
Indian Covid-19 cases have fallen sharply from a peak in May, leading to a pickup in fuel demand in the world’s third-biggest crude importer as restrictions on movement were loosened. It’s one of the few bright spots in Asia as the rapid spread of delta has led to renewed restrictions on mobility, most notably in the No. 1 crude buyer China.
he recovery in India eased on a month-on-month basis, however. Gasoline and diesel sales fell 4.9% and 15%, respectively, from the same period in July. Consumption of diesel typically declines during this time of the year as monsoon rains hamper construction activities. Sales of jet fuel, however, jumped 25% from the previous month but were still down 45% from 2019.
Spokespeople at the three retailers -- Indian Oil Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Hindustan Petroleum Corp., -- declined to comment. The companies account for more than 90% of Indian fuel sales.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU