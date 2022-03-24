Indian Oil to raise petrol, diesel prices by 80 paise per litre from Friday

-
ALSO READ
Petrol prices remain unchanged; here are the prices in your city today
Petrol in Delhi to be cheaper by Rs 8 as AAP govt decides to cut VAT
Oil nears $100: Petrol, diesel price hike coming after elections
Fuel prices linked to global rates; Centre, states have to handle: FM
Oil prices ease after 7-year high as Ukraine hints at concessions to Russia
-
Indian Oil Corp, the country's top fuel retailer, will raise prices of a litre of petrol and diesel by 80 paise from Friday, its third such increase this week, a notification sent to fuel dealers showed.
A litre of petrol will cost Rs 97.81 rupees while diesel will be sold at Rs 89.07 in Delhi, the notification said.
Indian state fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp , Hindustan Petroleum Corp - dominate local fuel sales market and move prices in tandem.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU