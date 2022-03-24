JUST IN
RIL unit, Ola among companies selected for PLI for ACC battery storage

Indian Oil to raise petrol, diesel prices by 80 paise per litre from Friday

A litre of petrol will cost Rs 97.81 rupees while diesel will be sold at Rs 89.07 in Delhi

Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Indian Oil Corp, the country's top fuel retailer, will raise prices of a litre of petrol and diesel by 80 paise from Friday, its third such increase this week, a notification sent to fuel dealers showed.

A litre of petrol will cost Rs 97.81 rupees while diesel will be sold at Rs 89.07 in Delhi, the notification said.

Indian state fuel retailers - IOC, Bharat Petroleum Corp , Hindustan Petroleum Corp - dominate local fuel sales market and move prices in tandem.

First Published: Thu, March 24 2022. 22:06 IST

