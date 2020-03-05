Indian Railways likely to miss ambitious 100% electrification target

To achieve the ambitious target of 100 per cent electrification by December 2023, the Indian Railways will have to electrify over 9,700 km annually for the next four years. However, the national transporter is unlikely to achieve this target as during the current year only 2,881 km or around 41 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE) for 2019-20 was achieved till January this year.

So far, only 55 per cent of the railway track has been electrified. For 2020-21, too, the national transporter has set a target of only 6,000 km, which means the target will have to be raised in the coming ...