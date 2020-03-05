JUST IN
RBI imposes moratorium on Yes Bank, caps withdrawals at Rs 50,000
Business Standard

Indian Railways likely to miss ambitious 100% electrification target

Need to electrifiy 9,700 km in 4 yrs, achieves only 41% target for 2019-20 till Jan

Shine Jacob  |  New Delhi 

To achieve the ambitious target of 100 per cent electrification by December 2023, the Indian Railways will have to electrify over 9,700 km annually for the next four years. However, the national transporter is unlikely to achieve this target as during the current year only 2,881 km or around 41 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE) for 2019-20 was achieved till January this year.

So far, only 55 per cent of the railway track has been electrified. For 2020-21, too, the national transporter has set a target of only 6,000 km, which means the target will have to be raised in the coming ...

First Published: Thu, March 05 2020. 21:32 IST

