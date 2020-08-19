Indians not just risk averse, stressed for income too, shows data

In a black-swan event like the Covid-19 pandemic, no prediction is turning out to be accurate: be it an analyst's projection of the earnings of a company, or an economist's estimation of the contraction in economic growth. But one thing appears certain amid this chaos.

The pool of finance that propels productive investment in the economy is distressed. Savings in the economy are getting directed to instruments that are safer for the individual but difficult to use for economic value addition, be it investment or consumption. If risk aversion and income stress continue in ...