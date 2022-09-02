JUST IN
Aviation safety, security paramount, aggressive checks set: Scindia
SC will endeavour to dispose of as many cases as possible: CJI U U Lalit
No contribution received, no donations made: Two electoral trusts tell EC
Universities should accept documents available in DigiLocker: CBSE to UGC
Jaishankar thanks UAE Prez for taking bilateral ties to greater heights
12,500 licences suspended in special drive against helmetless riding
'Do you speak Sanskrit?': SC dismisses plea to make it national language
INS Vikrant is symbol of aspirational, self-reliant new India: Rajnath
Lutyens' lost over 350 trees due to rain, storm in three years: NDMC data
Railway Board seeks to rein in spending on employee allowances, others
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Aviation safety, security paramount, aggressive checks set: Scindia
New ensign pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Indian Navy
Business Standard

National Immunisation Mission: How indigenous vaccines can go a long way

The locally developed Ceravac can play a critical role in the efficacy of the National Immunisation Mission

Topics
Vaccination | Cervical cancer | Vaccine

Sohini Das  |  Mumbai 

Doctors say that having an India-made low-cost vaccine would help spread the coverage

The first doses of smallpox vaccine lymph arrived in India in May 1802. A three-year-old child from Bombay (now Mumbai) – Anna Dusthall became the first person in India to receive the smallpox vaccine on May 14, 1802.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Vaccination

First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 21:59 IST

`
.