Monkeypox vaccine study raises questions about protection, shows research

-
ALSO READ
India working on indigenous kit to test monkeypox as cases on the rise
Monkeypox outbreak showing signs of slowing in the UK, says health agency
No need to panic over monkeypox, have taken steps to curb it: Kerala govt
Monkeypox symptoms in UK patients differ from previous outbreaks: Study
Monkeypox can spread irrespective of sexual orientation, race: WHO
-
The monkeypox vaccine that’s become the main method doctors are using to try to stop the global scourge may be less potent than hoped, new research shows.
The recommended series of shots with Bavarian Nordic A/S’s Jynneos vaccine yielded relatively low levels of monkeypox antibodies with poor neutralizing capacity, researchers at the Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands, said. Those immunized hadn’t been previously infected or vaccinated against smallpox, which is believed to provide some protection against monkeypox.
Neutralizing antibodies have become part of the common lexicon during the Covid era thanks to their ability to bind to the coronavirus and stop it from entering healthy cells. Although these proteins are almost certainly needed to prevent a monkeypox infection and the rash it causes, scientists don’t know yet what levels are required to confer protection.
“The level of optimism for the vaccine far exceeds the data currently available,” said Helen Petousis-Harris, a vaccinologist at the University of Auckland, who wasn’t involved in the research. “There are a lot of information gaps and we have to be cautious as it gets rolled out, especially to avoid vaccinated people having a false sense of security.”
Protection Question
The finding of lower-than-expected levels of neutralizing antibodies raises questions about how well vaccinated individuals are protected, wrote Erasmus scientists Marion Koopmans, Rory de Vries and their co-authors in the paper that was released Thursday ahead of peer review.
“Studies following vaccinated individuals are necessary to further assess vaccine efficacy,” they said.
Representatives for Bavarian Nordic didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment made after hours.
Authorities in more than 70 countries are seeking supplies of the Danish company’s vaccine, also sold as Imvamune in Canada and Imvanex in Europe, to thwart the global spread of monkeypox. It has infected more than 50,000 people since a flareup of the disease was reported in the UK in early May.
While some scientists are testing dose-sparing approaches to stretch limited supplies of the immunization, the Erasmus work found dose sparing “has a negative effect” on vaccination. A third dose boosts the antibody response, as does immunizing individuals who were vaccinated against smallpox decades earlier, they found.
Monkeypox is closely related to variola, the virus which causes smallpox -- the first human disease to be eradicated. The Bavarian Nordic vaccine is deemed a safer immunization than the one that wiped out smallpox as it uses a weakened, non-replicating version of a related virus.
Efficacy data on its use against monkeypox in humans is lacking, the Erasmus scientists said. Experiments in animals showed it generated both antibodies and T-cells against monkeypox, but not enough to prevent infection or the emergence of some skin lesions.
--With assistance from Madison Muller.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 02 2022. 12:51 IST