Indo-Pacific region reflects reality of globalisation, says Jaishankar

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region reflects the reality of globalisation, the emergence of multipolarity and the benefits of rebalancing, External Affairs Minister S Jaish­ankar (pictured) said on Tuesday.

At the inaugural session of the Indo-Pacific business summit, he suggested that the broad policy of like-minded nations for the region was an expression of collective interests in promoting prosperity and securing global commerce.

“The Indo-Pacific reflects the reality of globalisation, the emergence of multipolarity and benefits of rebalancing. It means the overcoming of the Cold War and rejection of bipolarity and dominance," he said.

"Most of all, it is an expression of our collective interests in promoting global prosperity and securing global commerce," Jaishankar added. He said India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative clearly validates this assertion.

