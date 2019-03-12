JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Capitalism not providing equal opportunities, under serious threat: Rajan
Business Standard

Industrial growth slows to 1.7% in Jan 2019 vs 7.5% in year-ago period

During April-January 2018-19, industrial output grew at 4.4 per cent as against 4.1 per cent in the same period previous fiscal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

IIP
IIP

Industrial output growth stood at 1.7 per cent in January on account of slowdown in the manufacturing sector.

Factory output as measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) had grown by 7.5 per cent in January 2018.

During April-January 2018-19, industrial output grew at 4.4 per cent as against 4.1 per cent in the same period previous fiscal, according to the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) on Tuesday.

First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 17:52 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements