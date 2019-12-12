Industrial output contracts by 3.8% in October; November CPI at 5.54%

India's industrial output contracted by 3.8 per cent for the third straight month in October. Spurred by a major loss in manufacturing output and a deepening slowdown in capital goods production.

While capital goods growth came in at -21.9%, growth in mining was -8%; Electricity growth at -12.2%.

Industrial output had turned negative in August, crashing to an 81-month low, with across-the-board contractions reducing output by 1.4 per cent. However, economists had warned of a major fall earlier as well. After a 4.6 per cent industrial growth in July, they had cautioned against interpreting the data as a revival of industrial production.

Meanwhile, the retail inflation for the month of November touched 5.54% compared to 4.62% in the month of October.