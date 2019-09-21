Industry should not expect any more big-bang GST rate cuts: Assam FM

After the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on Friday slashed rates on hotel room tariffs, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ruled out any big-ticket rate cuts in the near future. He told Dilasha Seth on the sidelines of the Council meeting that cuts in corporation tax announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will help in economic recovery.

Edited excerpts: What are the other items where we could see a reduction (in tax rate) going forward? I don’t foresee any more big-bang reductions in GST rates as we are already under stress in terms of revenue. Most of ...