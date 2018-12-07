Insolvency code missing deadlines on recoveries 2 yrs after ambitious start

Time-bound resolution, a cornerstone of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), is under question. If value maximisation is one of the pillars of the IBC, achieving it in a time-bound manner is the other. In terms of recovery, till September, financial creditors have realised around Rs 584 billion against admitted claims of Rs 1,265 billion.

Compared to a pre-IBC regime, at an average recovery rate of 26 per cent, the figure would perhaps look favourable. But, the code is slipping on timelines, and this is a loss to financial creditors. According to the Insolvency and ...