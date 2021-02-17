Insurers remain divided over Covid-19's status as 'pre-existing condition'

Some insurers are of the opinion that Covid-19 cannot be treated as a pre-existing condition while issuing policies to customers who might have had the infection but subsequently recovered from it. Still others said the underwriting practices will change, given it is still an evolving situation in terms of complications and side-effects.

Experts have said it will depend on each insurer and their underwriting standards whether they want to treat Covid and the complications arising from it as a pre-existing condition. Anything that increases the risk for insurers will call for either ...