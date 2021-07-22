Insurers' provision pool balloons as fatalities spike in second Covid wave

The impact of the second wave, which saw higher fatalities than the first one, coupled with elevated levels of claims that life insurers have received in Q1, resulted in insurers increasing their provision pool. This is over and above the amount they had set aside at the beginning of the financial year.

Insurers, in the April-June quarter of FY22, have seen a huge spike in death claims due to Covid. And, experts said, Covid death claims in Q1 are higher than the cumulative Covid-related death claims in the entire FY21. The overall claims burden has also increased due to the mounting Covid ...