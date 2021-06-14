JUST IN
Recruitment for Covaxin trial in 6-12 age group to start from June 15
Business Standard

Insurers receive 790,136 Covid-related claims in two months, shows data

As of June 11, more than 1.8 million claims have been reported to the insurers amounting to Rs 24,397.35 crore

Subrata Panda 

The second wave of the pandemic might have slowed down but the Covid-related claims for general and health insurers have remained at elevated levels.

As of June 11, more than 1.8 million claims have been reported to the insurers amounting to Rs 24,397.35 crore, of which 1.46 million claims have been settled worth Rs 14,060 crore, thus resolving 81 per cent of the claims received.

In the past two months (April 10-June 11), Covid-related claims have gone up by 790,136. This is almost 48 per cent of the total claims received so far since the onset of the pandemic. But, the settlement of claims is also in sync with the rise in claims being reported as in the past two months, the insurers have settled 595,988 claims.

First Published: Mon, June 14 2021. 23:39 IST

