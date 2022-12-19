Interest settlement part of indirect tax scheme with some riders: HC

JUST IN
Centre to levy import duties on non-essential items as exports fall: Report
Indivjal Dhasmana  |  New Delhi 

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has quashed an order by the tax authorities to not allow disputes arising out of interest payment for resolution under a settlement scheme.

The authorities had earlier rejected an application for resolving a dispute arising out of interest payment under the Sabka Vishwas Legacy Dispute Resolution Scheme. The scheme was launched in 2019 to resolve all disputes relating to the erstwhile Service Tax and Central Excise Acts, which are now subsumed under GST, as well as 26 other indirect tax enactments including the Agriculture Produce Cess Act, 1940, the Coffee Act, 1942, specific finance Acts.

The application was rejected because it was considered that the interest part is not covered under the expression “tax dues” for seeking benefit under the scheme.

In another case earlier, the High Court had directed the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to dwell upon the issue and issue a circular to remove the ambiguity.

The CBIC examined the matter and said that it had already earlier clarified that assessees are eligible for waiver of interest in case they had filed the relevant form and paid full tax dues on or before June 30, 2019.

In view of the above explanation, the court quashed the decision of tax authorities to reject the application for interest settlement under the scheme.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 12:00 IST

