Investment rate tipped to rise to 29% of GDP on government spending

The is tipped to rise to 29 per cent of the country's in 2019-20, a trifle better than the four-year high of 28.9 per cent achieved in the last fiscal.

A report by shows investments would be fuelled by government spends on infrastructure. The report is not too optimistic on private sector investments reviving despite the ceasing of political uncertainty. Private investments, though, are expected to pick up with a lag and government policies would catalyse the uptick in private investments.

Investment sentiment in the country continues to be subdued. Although touched a four-year high of 28.9 per cent in FY 2019, it was still lower than 34.3 per cent in 2011-12.

Investments were also helped by a rise in the capacity utilisation rate of businesses (based upon RBI’s capacity utilization survey) from 73.1 per cent in 2017-18 (annual average) to 75.9 per cent in Q3 of 2018-19. These numbers, which are based on a sample of companies, are however a bit difficult to reconcile with the low Index of Industrial Production (IIP) growth witnessed during the year. “A rise in capacity utilisation prompts fresh investments. Investments have been tended to be sustained by higher government/public spending. Private investment continues to be restrained primarily on account of lower demand and financial constraints. Political uncertainty has also been a factor that limited private investments during the last two months”, the report added.

The domestic economic growth output with growth, according to advanced estimates by (CSO) is pegged at 7 per cent, implying a five-year low.

The study ascribes the moderate growth to weakness in consumption demand and continued subdued private investment activity. Private consumption, which has been the mainstay of the Indian economy, has been impacted by prolonged periods of low income growth coupled with the liquidity issue in the aftermath of the crisis from Q2FY19 onwards which constrained availability of funds for producers, as well as, consumers. Economic growth during the year was supported partly by exports and higher government spending towards infrastructure building.