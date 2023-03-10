JUST IN
R K Singh launches portal to ensure availability of power amid peak season
India, US ink MoU on semiconductor supply chain, innovation partnership
Foreign investment in India slowing but shift from China spells opportunity
India and Australia plan military drills to boost defence ties over cricket
Mamata Banerjee urges Centre to allow poppy cultivation in West Bengal
India's inflation seen easing slightly in Feb, still above RBI target: Poll
How Apple, Foxconn's efforts led to landmark reforms in India's labour laws
India's February fuel demand hit at least 24-year high, shows data
Competition Commission of India squeezed by staff vacancies, workload
Politically exposed persons, NPOs face tighter PMLA regulations
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
R K Singh launches portal to ensure availability of power amid peak season
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Irrigation facilities weakening link between rains and crop production

The data related to monsoon and crop production for the decade suggest that despite uneven monsoon rains over the years, Indian agricultural output has remained largely immune to rainfall patterns

Topics
Rabi crops | Indian monsoon | El Nino

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

agriculture
Representational

In a report released in February 2023, the finance ministry stated that a return of El Nino conditions in the Pacific could be an indication of a weaker monsoon in India. However, an analysis of the same data points towards a withering association between the monsoon and foodgrain production, according to a report published in Financial Express (FE).

The development of reliable irrigation infrastructure has led to a reduction in the impact of rainfall on crop production. Additionally, climate resilient varieties of crops are being credited for the minimal impact of the monsoon on agricultural output, the report said.

The data related to monsoon and crop production for the decade suggest that despite uneven monsoon rains over the years, Indian agricultural output has remained largely immune to rainfall patterns.

In 2014, when the rains were down 12 per cent compared to the normal benchmark, food grain production in 2014-15 crop year (July-June) declined only 5 per cent, when compared to the previous crop year, the report added.

The data for 2018 suggests a similar phenomenon. Rainfall was down 9 per cent, but the production of rice, wheat, and pulses did not fall in the 2018–19 crop year compared to the previous year.

The report quoted CSC Sekhar, professor, Institute of Economic Growth, University of Delhi, as saying, "Deficient monsoon rains largely do not impact Rabi or winter crops like wheat, pulses, and oilseeds as these crops mostly have irrigation facilities."

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Rabi crops

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 13:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.