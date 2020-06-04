Is India right in recommending HCQ despite the uncertainties around it?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has resumed the trials on hydroxychloroquine (HCQ), the drug that became famous after the US President spoke about its efficacy. HCQ was dropped from the solidarity trial that WHO was conducting as a part of a global effort in May.

This was done after peer reviewed medical journal The Lancet said that HCQ can lead to increased mortality rates and came with risks of adverse effects like cardiac arrhythmia. On Wednesday, The Lancet red-flagged the study. It has issued a statement of concern now after more than 100 scientists across the world ...