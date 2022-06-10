ISMA seeks 1 mt of additional sugar exports in 2021-22 season

-
The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) has urged the government to allow mills to export an additional 1 million tonnes of sugar, beyond the allocated 10 million tonnes, as production has increased to 36 million tonnes from 35 million tonnes last season.
ISMA President Aditya Jhunjhunwala wrote in a letter that additional export should be permitted also because even in the allowed exports for the 2021-22 season (October-September), around 0.7 million tonnes would be sugar produced in the previous season.
The millers also urged that only sugar mills should be given release orders against exporters and traders in the new additional quota so that mills could fulfil their commitment in the current and next seasons.
“The mills that have already manufactured raw sugar will be left with little option as they now cannot convert it into whites, given that their crushing operations have stopped. The mills can neither process nor sell it in the market,” the letter said.
ISMA explained that allowing 1 million tonnes of additional sugar exports will not affect the domestic sugar situation, as there would be enough sugar to meet the country’s needs for at least two-and-a-half months into the season starting October 1, 2022.
