IT raids on 2 cellphone firms find Rs 1,400-crore understating of profit

-
ALSO READ
Xiaomi to Oppo: Income tax raids on China, Taiwan phone makers
Wanted, a panel to settle tax disputes
Govt approaches 17 companies to settle retrospective tax cases
Govt's retro tax settlement with Cairn Energy may hinge on Vedanta case
Govt buries retrospective tax, introduces Bill to amend Income Tax Act
-
The tax department has carried out raids across the premises of foreign mobile phone manufacturers, who could be liable to pay fines of up to Rs 1,000 crore, the finance ministry said on Friday.
The search and seizure operations were carried out across multiple states on December 21. “The search action has revealed that two major companies have made remittance in the nature of royalty, to group companies located abroad, which aggregates to over Rs 5,500 crore. The claim of such expenses does not seem to be appropriate…,” the statement said.
Evidence has emerged that the two companies could be under-stating taxable profit by more than Rs 1,400 crore.
The statement did not name the two firms. A report by NDTV said that they were Xiaomi and Oppo. However, this could not be confirmed independently. “It is gathered that both these companies had not complied with the regulatory mandate prescribed under the Income-tax Act, 1961 for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises,” the ministry said.
The raids revealed a modus operandi, whereby foreign funds were introduced in the books of the Indian company but sourced from dubious lenders with no credit worthiness. The quantum of such borrowings is about Rs 5,000 crore, on which interest expenses have been claimed.
It was found that one of the companies utilised the services of an Indian entity but did not comply with the provisions of tax deduction at source, which would make it liable for dues of an additional Rs 300 crore.
The ministry said that the tax department would investigate the matter further.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU