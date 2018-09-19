J&K HC issues notice to Centre, State officials over blocked IGST refunds

The Jammu & Kashmir high court has asked the Centre, the state government and tax officials to file counter-affidavits within two weeks to petitions over non-payment of Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) refunds. Else, says the court, it might provide interim relief to the petitioner companies.

Seven petitions had been filed by companies that no refunds are being paid under the GST system for intra-state movement of goods, contrary to the previous rules. They contend Centre and state should pay 100 per cent IGST refund, as promised in the previous tax regime. The present rule ...