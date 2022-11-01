Janaushadhi stores for affordable medicines grew 100-times in 8 yrs: Govt

India has 8,809 that provide affordable generic and the service has resulted in savings of more than Rs 15,000 crore, said the Union Health Minister on Tuesday.

"8,809 operational under are providing quality & affordable for every citizen," Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet. "In the last 8 years, the number of Janaushadhi Kendras has increased by 100 times."

In 2014, there were around 80 such stores and the number jumped to more than 8,800 in 2022.

Agencies reported that Janaushadhi Kendras make daily sales of Rs 4 crore and around Rs 100 crore monthly. More than 4.5 lakh people benefit from low cost and free from these centers every day.

Janaushadhi Kendras' annual sales was Rs 893 crore in FY22 and is estimated to touch Rs 1200 crore in the current fiscal.

More than Rs 15,360 crore is estimated to have been saved in the cost of medicines thanks to these Kendras.

The (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in November 2008.