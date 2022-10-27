Jewar airport project six months ahead of schedule, says NIAL CEO

Jewar international airport, which is touted to be the biggest aviation hub in Asia once completed, is progressing almost 6 months ahead of schedule, a top official has said.

“The first phase construction is going on in full swing and we are 6 months ahead of schedule,” Limited (NIAL) CEO Arun Vir Singh told Business Standard.

Even as the first phase is underway, the authorities have already started the initial groundwork of for the second phase.

“The trails of the new will start from Feb-Mar 2024. As per the DGCA norms, at least six months of take-off and landing trails should be done before the commencement of flight operations,” Singh added.

While the construction of the runways, ATC building etc was in full swing, the authorities have increased the number of machines and labour for timely completion of the project.

The flagship project is being built by the concessionaire, International ( AG), which has given the contract of construction to Tata Projects.

On November 25, 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the estimated Rs 30,000 crore project airport. The first phase, which is estimated to handle 12.5 million passengers annually, was initially expected to be ready in 34 months or by the end of 2024.

“The will play a major role in giving a fillip to the fast development of the Indian aviation sector as well as the roadmap of the domestic airlines to purchase hundreds of new aircraft,” Modi had said in his inaugural address.

Earlier this month, a group of had called upon chief minister in Lucknow seeking higher compensation for their land to be acquired for the second phase of the project.

The CM assured the delegation that the state government would ensure payment according to a mutually agreed compensation rate, while necessary steps would be taken for proper rehabilitation of the displaced .

In fact, the state has already hiked the compensation from Rs 2,300 sq mt to about Rs 3,400 sq mt to resolve any grievances among land owners over .

A total of about 1,365 hectares are to be acquired in the second phase. So far, more than 75 percent of the affected have already agreed to give up their land and accepted the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) roadmap drawn up for them.

About 1,334 hectares of land was acquired in 2020 for the first phase of the big ticket project.

The Jewar project is being developed as an aviation hub to handle both passenger and cargo transport. It is expected to decongest the New Delhi airport and usher in speedier economic development in the western UP districts.

It will also comprise a modern MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) facility. At present, 85 percent of Indian aircraft are sent abroad for the MRO services, costing a staggering Rs 15,000 crore every year. This amount could potentially be saved once the aviation hub is up and running.