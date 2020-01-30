Job cut, staff relocation: India Inc gears for Brexit as UK set to leave EU

Indian companies, which have a significant presence in the United Kingdom, are preparing for Britain’s exit from European Union on Friday by cutting jobs, relocating plants and staff. CEOs said they have time till December to finalise strategy for minimising supply chain disruption and sales.

Britain plans to complete negotiation for a new trade deal with the EU by December to remove uncertainties linked to tariff. Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has announced it would cut 500 jobs from the UK operations due to Brexit. The company manufactures 77 per cent of its ...