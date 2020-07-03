June services activity shrinks for third month in a row; PMI at 33.7

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus pulls services PMI into contraction as overseas demand falls
PMI: India's services sector growth hits 7-year high of 57.5 in February
Top headlines: Service activity falls in Apr, fuel excise hike to help govt
Top headlines: Services PMI rises, coronavirus hits Surat diamond industry
Service activity continues to contract in May due to lockdown, PMI at 12.6
-
Services sector activity contracted for the third straight month in June as poor domestic demand, low export orders continued to keep the services sector in a deep downturn in the aftermath of the nationwide lockdown, showed a monthly survey released on Friday.
ALSO READ: Crude oil can hit $50/bbl in 2021; gas demand to pick up in India: Analysts
The IHS Markit Services Business Activity Index (Services PMI) remained contractionary, despite rising to 33.7 in June, up from 12.6 in May and just 5.4 in April. In PMI parlance, the 50-mark threshold separates expansion from contraction.
Extended business shutdowns and continuing weak demand sank output in June. Although the downturn lost further momentum, it remained excessively strong as the Covid-19 pandemic curtailed intakes of new work and disrupted business operations.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU