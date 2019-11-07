Justice delivery system low on priority for states, finds new report

States’ apathy to improving the justice delivery system is highlighted by drop in budgets for judiciary vis-à-vis state expenditure, finds India Justice Report, that ranked states based on their capacity to deliver justice. Prepared by Tata Trusts along with other partners, the report ranks states on four key pillars of the justice delivery system — judiciary, police, prisons and legal aid.

Maharashtra tops the list of 18 large and mid-sized states on overall ranking across the four pillars, while Uttar Pradesh sits at the bottom. Among other things, the ...