JUST IN
Over 70 eminent citizens write to MPs on Digi Personal Data Protection Bill
Cabinet okays bill decriminalising minor offences to push ease of doing biz
Apparel exports arrest fall, rise by 11.7 pc in Nov: AEPC Chairman
RBI's central board reviews current economic situation, challenges
No separate law yet to regulate digital media, says IT Ministry
India to remain top buyer of Russia's Urals crude in Dec, says report
AP govt to release Rs 6,500 crore to SHGs under YSR Asara scheme in Jan
Wheat stocks at six-year low; prices touch fresh high, shows data
Indo-US Trade Policy Forum meet likely to be held in early 2023
All services in J&K to go online by Jan 15, says Chief Secretary
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy Â» News
Over 70 eminent citizens write to MPs on Digi Personal Data Protection Bill
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Coffee diplomacy at G20: Karnataka begins planning for mega track in 2023

These publicized meetings of FCBD and finance ministers and central bank governors are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the work being done in G-20

Topics
G20  | G20 meeting | Coffee

Arup Roychoudhury  |  Bengaluru 

India's G20 presidency
Karnataka accounts for more than 70 per cent of Indian coffee production. To drive home that point, stalls were put up by the local coffee board and coffee start-ups.

Just as the G20 meeting of finance and central bank deputies (FCBD) from the world’s largest economies wrapped up on the outskirts of Bengaluru, planning has begun for a mega track in 2023. Late February, the first meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, under India’s G20 presidency, will be held at the same venue—a sprawling resort some distance away from Bengaluru.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on G20

First Published: Fri, December 16 2022. 23:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.