Kaspersky predicts rise in cyber espionage for India in 2022

-
ALSO READ
Amid rise in cybercrimes, a cyber risk insurance can cut your losses
Data breaches cost Indian companies Rs 165 mn, rising 18% from 2020: Report
How to safeguard yourself from financial frauds, online and offline
India's cyber spending isn't catching up amid rise in security breaches
Bengaluru police, RBI and banks join hands to check bank frauds
-
India is among the top five targets for cyberattacks in the APAC region, particularly security breaches that involve cyber espionage, said cybersecurity and digital privacy company Kaspersky.
The findings are part of Kaspersky’s latest ‘Cyberthreats to Financial Organizations in 2022’ report.
Kaspersky considers APAC region as among the hottest targets in the world for cyberattacks, for reasons including rapidly increasing usage of digital technologies matched by a proportional lack of awareness regarding cybersecurity, as well as limited resources deployed towards mitigation.
Based on its data and advanced cyber-intelligence through various reports on cybersecurity, it has found India making it to the top 5 mentions among targets for cyberattacks, with attention to cyber espionage. The kind of attacks that are expected to increase – APT (Advanced Persistent Threats) cyberattacks with the intention to collect valuable geopolitical, business and military intelligence.
Dipesh Kaura, General Manager, Kaspersky (South Asia) says, “India continues to be on the hit list of some very sophisticated cyber criminals and groups of attackers from around the world. Its bustling economy and expected growth are among the key reasons for the elevated level of threat it faces. The only correct response is ‘prevention is better than cure’ – to invest in infrastructure and capabilities aimed at improving cyber intelligence by improving prediction capabilities. At Kaspersky, this is one of our key offerings to our clients. India has recently taken strong steps towards enhanced cyber threat vigilance and this is commendable.”
The other countries on the top 5 list include China and Pakistan.
Thus, India is in the middle of the hottest cyber conflict zones in the APAC region. Kaspersky’s findings also identify Singapore as among the major hotspots for cyberattacks. This should lead Indian businesses, which have close tie-ups with entities as well as presence in Singapore, to sit up and take notice. Singapore is expected to witness data breaches and those affecting cryptocurrency and the newly established NFT industry.
Saurabh Sharma, Sr. Security Researcher (GReAT), Kaspersky (APAC), “Proactive, concerted action against cyber attacks can help to stem the damage that cyber attacks intend to cause. It is the need of the hour for all data-driven business and institutional processes.”
The APAC region has seen a sharp rise in cyberthreats and cyberattacks in the recent years. The widespread adoption of digital technologies notwithstanding, awareness levels and security infrastructure remain low, helping such attackers to get away without so much as being identified for the crimes committed. The only answer to this is constantly upgrading cybersecurity infrastructure and upskilling of personnel authorized to bring cybercriminals to book.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU