Kerala floods: Businesses may have to return GST credit on destroyed goods

A demand by the tax man for reversal of input tax credit availed of with respect to 'goods lost, stolen, destroyed, written off' during the recent floods might soon come to haunt many of Kerala's businesses, which are still recuperating from the devastation.

In a double-whammy of sorts, businesses will not only have to surrender the availed of credit but also pay penalty interest (at the rate of 18 per cent) on the amount. This was indicated in recent instructions sent by the state's authorities to zonal officers. Further, businesses are not allowed to claim any un-availed input tax credit for "goods lost" or "destroyed".





According to section 17(5) (h) of the CGST Act, businesses that have already claimed input tax credit with respect to 'goods lost, stolen, destroyed, written off' are supposed to give back any credit availed of. Experts said if the tax department goes by the book, they will be within their right to claim back any input tax credit availed of in lost or destroyed goods. "Legally, they can also deny claim for credit for goods destroyed in the flood," noted Pritam Mahure, a Pune-based expert.

According to Harpreet Singh, partner, KPMG, the term 'destroyed' is not defined under the law and hence would encompass not only goods destroyed intentionally on account of spoilage but could also include goods destroyed on account of a natural calamity, like a flood or earthquake, etc. "Such an instruction by the Kerala authorities appears to be untimely, especially when the state and its people are still under trauma and struggling to cope with a calamity of such scale," he said.



Experts said there are no explicit provisions under the Act to overrule the restriction given under Section 17 (5) (h). However, under circumstances that warrant special consideration, the government can always come up with an amendment in the Act on the recommendations of the GST Council.

"The GST Council could discuss this provision and clarify suitably or propose appropriate remedy for Kerala," said Mahure. Any relief given to Kerala manufacturers and dealers will require an amendment in the Act and set a precedent for the industry, experts added. The GST Council is expected to meet in the last week of September.