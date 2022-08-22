Kerala, UP lag as GSDP of 19 states exceed pre-Covid levels in FY22: Report

-
The economies of 19 states and UTs in FY22 emerged from the shock of the Covid pandemic and exceeded their pre-coronavirus levels, as they recorded double-digit growth in the last fiscal year, a data analysis done by The Indian Express showed on Monday.
Only 21 states and Union Territories were analysed, as the data for 11 states, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, were not available. The report stated that while the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) of the 19 states and UTs in FY21, when the whole country went under lockdown, had contracted or recorded negligible growth, in FY 2021-22, their economies bounced back, exceeding pre-Covid (FY20) levels.
While the only exceptions were Kerala and Uttar Pradesh, whose GSDP continued to be below pre-Covid levels, the 19 states and UTs that recorded growth are: Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Telangana, Delhi, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Karnataka, Tripura, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Puducherry, according to the GSDP (at 2011-12 Constant Prices) figures released by the Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.
Andhra Pradesh topped the chart, as it recorded the highest growth at 11.43 per cent, while Puducherry was the lowest at 3.31 per cent. Other states that reported double-digit growth were: Rajasthan at 11.04 per cent, Bihar at 10.98 per cent, Telangana at 10.88 per cent, Delhi at 10.23 per cent, Odisha at 10.19 per cent and Madhya Pradesh at 10.12 per cent, reported The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, Haryana and Karnataka were close to double-digit growths at 9.80 per cent and 9.47 per cent, respectively.
The remaining 11 states and UTs — Tripura, Sikkim, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh — recorded GSDP in the range of 4.24 per cent to 8.69 per cent during FY22. UP logged the lowest GSDP at 4.24 per cent in 2021-22, the IE report stated.
India's gross domestic product (GDP) in FY22 expanded at 8.7 per cent, against a 6.6 per cent contraction in FY21. In 2020-21, the economies of all states, except Manipur, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, had declined as compared to the previous year. These states had logged a growth of 3.19 per cent, 1.06 per cent, 0.14 per cent and 0.08 per cent in FY21, respectively.
