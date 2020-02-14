Key data that shows the progress IBC has made in saving a firm in distress

Three years of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code(IBC) have seen the law evolve at every step. The latest data shows while the number of cases admitted to corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) has almost doubled, so have the liquidations.

About 58 per cent of the CIRPs, which were closed, ended in liquidation including two of the big 12 NPAs — Lanco Infratech and ABG Shipyard — as compared to 14 per cent ending with a resolution plan. However most of the cases — 72 per cent — ending in liquidation were earlier in Board of Industrial and Financial Reconstruction ...