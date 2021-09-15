Kharif output: Oilseed production under a cloud but pulses look steady

The southwest monsoon is set to end its uneven run in 2021 with a flourish in the month of September, with rainfall during the first 10 days of this month being far above normal. The met department has predicted rainfall in September to be 110 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

The LPA for September is 170 millimeters. The long breaks in monsoon, first in June and then in August, had impacted the sowing of kharif crops in the initial phases, though the situation considerably improved later as rains gathered pace. Going forward, all eyes will be on the final harvest of ...