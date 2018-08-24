Kharif sowing less than last year's level by almost 1.3 mn hectares

India’s continued to remain less than last year by almost 1.3 million hectares due to shift from to in some states and low acreage due to drought in others.

With the southwest monsoon entering its last month and quantum of rains expected to remain low henceforth, sowing of kharif crops is not expected to pick up in a big way.

This would mean that acreage of some major crops might remain below last year’s level, though the actual impact on total output will depend on the weather during the remaining few weeks. Overall, the monsoon distribution, the met department claimed has been fairly good, though there have been pockets of distress which now face the prospect of drought.

These include Bihar, where the rainfall in this season so far has been 22 per cent less than normal, Jharkhand where it has been less than 28 per cent, North Interior Karnataka (-21 per cent), Rayalseema (-42 per cent), Assam and Meghalaya (-34 per cent) and Saurashtra (-21 per cent).





Out of the 36 meteorological subdivisions, rainfall between June 1 to August 23 has been normal in 25 and deficient in remaining 11 subdivisions.

According to the department of agriculture, the area sown under rice, the main kharif crop, is still lagging behind at 35.68 million hectares so far in the current season.

stood at 35.95 million hectares in the year-ago period.

Sowing of kharif crops begins with the onset of southwest monsoon from July and harvesting from October.

As per the ministry's data, lag in the area of most kharif crops has narrowed down and sowing of all kharif crops was covered in 99.56 million hectares as on today when compared with 100.85 million hectares in the year-ago period.



Besides rice, the area sown to mainly urad, and was marginally down at 13.08 million hectares so far this season as against 13.38 million hectares in the same period last season.

Coarse cereals acreage remained lower at 16.65 million hectares so far this season as against 17.43 million hectares a year ago.

Cotton area too was lower at 11.68 million hectares as against 11.96 million hectares in the said period.

However, the area under and sugarcane remained higher than the year-ago period.

The area sown to remained slightly higher at 16.7 million hectares as against 16.42 million hectares, while that of sugarcane area was at 5.06 million hectares as against 4.98 million hectares in the said period.