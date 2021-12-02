L&T, Softbank-backed ReNew Power announce India green hydrogen projects

JUST IN
Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro said on Thursday it will jointly own and operate green hydrogen projects with Goldman Sachs-backed green energy producer ReNew Power.
The partnership between L&T and the renewable energy company is the latest big-ticket entry into the green hydrogen production space in India, following announcements of ambitious plans by Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani, two of Asia's richest men.
First Published: Thu, December 02 2021. 12:46 IST

