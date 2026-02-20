Core infra sectors growth slows down to 4% in January: Govt data

India's eight key infrastructure sectors' output slowed down to 4 per cent in January, according to official data released on Friday.

It was 5.1 per cent in January 2025 and 4.7 per cent in December 2025.

Crude oil and natural gas output recorded negative growth in January.

During the April-January period of this fiscal, the output of these sectors grew by 2.8 per cent against 4.5 per cent recorded during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.