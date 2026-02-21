Saturday, February 21, 2026 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Jharkhand's economy projected to grow 5.96% in FY27: Economic Survey

Jharkhand's economy projected to grow 5.96% in FY27: Economic Survey

The survey claimed that the economic growth in the 2024-25 fiscal was 7.02 per cent, exceeding the national rate of 6.5 per cent

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

Jharkhand's economy is expected to grow by 5.96 per cent in the 2026-27 fiscal, down from the current year's estimation of 6.17 per cent, according to the state economic survey tabled in the assembly on Saturday.

The survey claimed that the economic growth in the 2024-25 fiscal was 7.02 per cent, exceeding the national rate of 6.5 per cent, and marking the fourth consecutive year of growth above 7 per cent.

"The real GSDP is expected to reach ₹3,21,892 crore in 2025-26 and ₹3,41,064 crore in 2026-27, representing growth of 6.17 per cent and 5.96 per cent, respectively. At current prices, GSDP is projected to cross ₹5.6 lakh crore in 2025-26 and approach ₹6.1 lakh crore in 2026-27," the survey said.

 

The survey, tabled in the assembly by Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, stated that per capita income at current prices crossed the ₹1 lakh-mark for the first time, reaching ₹1,16,663 in 2024-25.

"Projections indicate that per capita income at constant prices is expected to reach ₹71,944 in 2025-26 and ₹65,670 in 2026-27, representing growth of 5.25 per cent and 5.18 per cent, respectively. At current prices, per capita income is projected to rise to ₹1,25,677 in 2025-26 and ₹1,35,195 in 2026-27," it added.

First Published: Feb 21 2026 | 5:25 PM IST

