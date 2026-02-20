NITI Aayog seeks major overhaul of India's apprenticeship ecosystem

The NITI Aayog on Friday proposed a comprehensive overhaul of the country’s apprenticeship ecosystem, urging deeper industry participation, streamlined governance and stronger support for apprentices.

“Weak industry–academia linkages, inadequate institutional coordination and fragmented regulatory frameworks continue to constrain the scalability and effectiveness of apprenticeship initiatives,” said a report by the think tank titled Revitalizing India’s Apprenticeship Ecosystem: Insights, Challenges, Recommendations and Best Practices.

The National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS), launched in 2016 and administered by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), supports apprenticeship training across trades by sharing part of the stipend paid by employers, covering candidates from school pass-outs to graduates. The National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS), run by the Ministry of Education, provides structured on-the-job training for graduates and diploma holders, with the government reimbursing 50 per cent of the stipend cost to establishments.

The report called for a National Apprenticeship Mission (NAM) to serve as a common platform with information on various types of apprenticeship programmes accessible through a single gateway, the National Apprenticeship Portal (NAP). It explained that initiatives from different ministries and states currently have diverse target groups, norms, modalities and institutional arrangements, resulting in multiple brands that may confuse candidates and employers.

For this purpose, NITI Aayog laid out short-term and long-term plans for NAM, including forming a steering committee under MSDE, launching awareness campaigns and full-scale integration of all central and state-run apprenticeship schemes.

The Centre’s public policy think tank also advocated a seamless pathway between education and skilling.

“In order to make apprenticeships more aspirational, emphasis needs to be given to their integration with education and facilitating pathways for mobility between skilling and education,” the report stated.

It also recommended an Apprenticeship Linked Incentive Scheme (ALIS) with financial incentives for both employers and apprentices, particularly for Aspirational Districts, North East States and women apprentices.

The report highlighted a significant gap between registered apprentices and actual engagement. In 2024–25, the latest year for which data is available, there were 1.31 million registrations for apprenticeships, but only 9.85 lakh people engaged and an even smaller 2.51 lakh completed their training.

It also pointed to a marginal drop in registrations in recent years and stressed the need to continuously monitor drop-out rates between registration, engagement and completion to ensure quality outcomes.

The report noted a “stark asymmetry” between the size of establishments and their contribution to apprenticeship training. Medium and large enterprises account for less than 30 per cent of active establishments but over 70 per cent of total apprenticeship engagement.

“This stark imbalance highlights the decisive influence of enterprise scale on apprenticeship absorption capacity,” the report said, urging wider industry participation with increased involvement of MSMEs.

“To widen the net of industry participation and enhance apprenticeship coverage, it is proposed that the eligibility threshold for establishments be revised. All establishments with a workforce of 20 or more could be brought under the apprenticeship framework, expanding beyond the current requirement,” it noted.

The report also highlighted a gender gap, with male participants consistently accounting for a higher share of registrations and engagements over the years. It called for targeted interventions to bridge the gender gap in skilling while also addressing falling completion rates.

Pointing out regional disparities in implementation, it suggested an Apprenticeship Engagement Index (AEI) to drive data-informed policymaking and promote competition between states. “The AEI could serve as a real-time, publicly accessible dashboard that ranks states and UTs on indicators such as their performance in engaging apprentices relative to their youth population, industrial base and skilling infrastructure,” it said.

It also proposed forming District Skill Committees (DSCs) to support apprenticeship promotion and scheme implementation within District Skill Development Plans (DSDPs), aligning annual targets with district-specific demographics and industry needs.