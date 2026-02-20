Friday, February 20, 2026 | 01:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India-US interim trade pact to be operationalised in April: Piyush Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

An interim trade agreement between India and the US is likely to be signed in March and operationalised in April, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday.

He also said that India's free trade agreements (FTAs) with the UK and Oman are likely to be implemented in April.

With New Zealand, the pact is expected to be implemented in September.

A three-day meeting between Indian and American officials to finalise the legal text for an interim trade agreement will begin in the US on February 23.

Earlier this month, India and the US released a joint statement to announce that a framework for an interim trade agreement has been finalised.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

