JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

Late arrival of southwest monsoon rains in India may delay sowing of crops
Business Standard

Let the Budget go down to people before talking about stimulus: Sitharaman

Finance Minister says Budget 2021-22 has been designed keeping in mind the necessity for stimulus.

Topics
Budget 2021 | Nirmala Sitharaman | Economic stimulus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nirmala Sitharaman
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that schemes like the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECGLS) and Swamih Fund announced for the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign are still being used.

Budget 2021-22 is designed to help India's economy in the Covid-19 pandemic and calls for a stimulus could be premature, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told 'Times of India' in an interview on Monday.

"We’re just in May, even the first quarter is not over. The budget, which is designed for a Covid-affected economy, will have to go down to people. We’re not even taking that on board, and we’ve started talking about where is the big deal stimulus?" Sitharaman said, responding to criticism that the government is not announcing a stimulus to deal with the pandemic's economic impact.

"I am going to have review next week. People should start spending on the ground. After that if they need more, I am willing to give. But not even two months of the financial year are complete yet."


She told the newspaper that schemes like the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECGLS) and Swamih Fund announced for the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign are still being used.

The government is willing to give out more but demand has to improve and it has to study the economic impact of the second wave of Covid-19.

"The kind of increase that we saw last year is not there. There are things happening and that is why I said we have not made a final call on what is the impact of the second wave yet on the economy," she said.

The government is continuously assessing the situation which keeps changing from one week to other, she said.

.


.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, May 31 2021. 09:06 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.