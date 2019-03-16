Like flying, piloting is also becoming the preserve of the rich

In 1979, Shakti Lumba, a former commander and something of an institution in India’s flying circles, joined Indian Airlines as a young first officer. Lumba’s commercial pilot licence (CPL) from Patiala flying club cost him Rs 22,500 and he got his type-rating (certification to operate a particular type of aircraft) at Indian Airlines (on both A320 and B737) at no additional charge.

Jati Dhillon, another senior commander and trainer, qualified as a pilot with the Indian Navy. In 1992 he paid about Rs 2,000 to get a airline transport pilot certificate by doing hours on the ...