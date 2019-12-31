- Kerala Assembly passes resolution against CAA, says law unconstitutional
LIVE: Rs 102-trn infra projects lined up for 5 yrs, says FM Sitharaman
In last six years, 5-6% of GDP spent on infrastructure, says FM Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speak to journalists in New Delhi on Tuesday, continuing the government’s public reach outs on what it’s doing to spur economic growth.
Sitharaman last week told state-owned backs that they need not fear government investigators when they take “genuine, bonafide decisions". The statement was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech who asked companies to "invest boldly", saying they will not be harassed for business failures.
The press conference comes amid preparations for Budget 2020 in February after India’s economic growth fell to an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter. The government has taken several steps, including cutting corporation tax to boost investments and bolster economic growth.
The RBI has responded by slashing rates by 110 basis points to a nine-year low of 5.40 per cent.
