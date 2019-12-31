JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News

LIVE: Rs 102-trn infra projects lined up for 5 yrs, says FM Sitharaman

In last six years, 5-6% of GDP spent on infrastructure, says FM Sitharaman

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will speak to journalists in New Delhi on Tuesday, continuing the government’s public reach outs on what it’s doing to spur economic growth. 

Sitharaman last week told state-owned backs that they need not fear government investigators when they take “genuine, bonafide decisions". The statement was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech who asked companies to "invest boldly", saying they will not be harassed for business failures. 

The press conference comes amid preparations for Budget 2020 in February after India’s economic growth fell to an over six-year low of 4.5 per cent in the September quarter. The government has taken several steps, including cutting corporation tax to boost investments and bolster economic growth.

The RBI has responded by slashing rates by 110 basis points to a nine-year low of 5.40 per cent.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh