LocalCircles asks MoCA for standard after sales service for white goods

LocalCircles has written to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs (MoCA) to issue standards for after services for and has also asked for clear guidelines from the Central Authority under the Act 2019 on how after services should work.

In its letter it has asked for publishing end of life service date on every white good/device, stipulated response time for complaint answering, issue resolution, resolution process and financial penalties if a manufacturer defaults on spare parts or service within the warranty time frame.

LocalCircles, an organisation which polls and conducts surveys, conducted a study to understand how Indian consumers have been getting their air conditioner serviced after facing technical issues or problems. The survey received responses from more than 42,000 people from 302 districts of the country.

The survey found that 76 per cent of consumers who own do not get them serviced by the manufacturer or company service due to reasons of high cost, complicated contact process and the time it takes. Also, two in three consumers say the service arm of air conditioner manufacturers charges 50 per cent or higher as compared to local vendors to provide service/repairs.

The survey pointed out that 65 per cent respondents were men while 35 per cent respondents were women. Also, 42 per cent respondents were from tier 1, 29 per cent from tier 2, and 29 our cent respondents were from tier 3, 4 and rural districts.