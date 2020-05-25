Lockdown 4.0: Rural markets to sharpen focus on value items in FMCG sector

-
ALSO READ
FMCG stares at low growth of 9-10% in 2019 as rural demand loses steam
Slowdown blues: In a slow-moving FMCG market, product prices are inching up
FMCGs turning attention on premium, small packs as spending curbs grow
FMCG recovery likely in 2020; Nielsen, CRISIL predict double-digit growth
Hit by Covid-19, India's FMCG market to see slowest growth in 4 years
-
By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our Cookie Policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your Cookie Settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU