Lockdown 4.0: Rural markets to sharpen focus on value items in FMCG sector

FMCG companies like Nestle, Dabur, Godrej Consumer Products, Parle Products and Wipro Consumer Care expect consumption of low priced affordable packs or popular price products to go up in non-metro markets after supply chains and accessibility of product improves.

The is expected to sharpen the urban-rural divide in demand pattern of FMCG products, with consumers in big cities opting more for large size product packs, while in smaller towns and villages value pack rules the roost, according to industry players.