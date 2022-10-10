JUST IN
Lokayuktas' report card: Only seven of the 29 release their annual reports
Retirees can now opt to continue with 'default' investment plan under NPS
Sept retail inflation likely to hit five-month high of 7.30% on food prices
Why India needs a central regulatory framework for online gaming?
Funds mismatch under new settlement process may invite stricter Sebi norms
India needs early warning system for landslides, but challenges abound
Run-up to Budget 2023-24: Centre looks to cut non-priority expenditure
Statsguru: Six charts show mounting trade troubles amid uncertain outlook
Rice distribution through PDS, PMGKAY doubled in June-August period
Govt schools to be painted with shades of cow dung in Chhattisgarh
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Retirees can now opt to continue with 'default' investment plan under NPS
Business Standard

Lokayuktas' report card: Only seven of the 29 release their annual reports

There is no official website for the Lokayuktas of 10 states, including Delhi

Topics
Lokayukta | Supreme Court | B S Yediyurappa

Samreen Wani  |  New Delhi 

Law & Order, Court order
Representative image

Last month, the Supreme Court stayed a Lokayukta police investigation against former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. The Lokayukta police had filed a first information report (FIR) against Yediyurappa on charges of bribery.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Lokayukta

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 13:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.